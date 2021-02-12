Strs Ohio Makes New $294,000 Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

