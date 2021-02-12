Strs Ohio Has $329,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

