Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of ESSA Bancorp worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.50 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

