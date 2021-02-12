Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 197 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,618,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

