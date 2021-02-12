Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,340 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 563.5% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

RCL opened at $67.99 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $118.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

