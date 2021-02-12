Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,350 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

CRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

