STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares rose 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 643,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 149,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

