Storage Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Short Interest Update

Storage Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:SOSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storage Computer stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Storage Computer has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Storage Computer alerts:

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Storage Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storage Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.