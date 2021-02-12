Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BrightSphere Investment Group Call Options (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,264% compared to the typical volume of 123 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 771,793 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

