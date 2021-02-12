STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

