STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.20 ($42.59).

Shares of STM stock opened at €34.85 ($41.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.85. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

