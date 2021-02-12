Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 1,639,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

