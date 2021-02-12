Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

STC stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

