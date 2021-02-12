Steve Smits Sells 15,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.