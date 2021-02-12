Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $14,443,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,415,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Stericycle by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 245,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

