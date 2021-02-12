Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medtronic by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 252,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.