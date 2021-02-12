Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,397 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $321.87 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $321.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

