Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 99,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

