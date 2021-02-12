Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,975 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $96.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

