State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,520 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of The Southern worth $51,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

