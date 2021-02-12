State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 48,512 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,512 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average of $313.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

