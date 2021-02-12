State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 43,040 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,040 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $48,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

