State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 285,851 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,851 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $49,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

