State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 151,933 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,933 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

