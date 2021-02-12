State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 106,927 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 106,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of eBay worth $57,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in eBay by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

