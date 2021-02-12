State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,634 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $45,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

