State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $46.68 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $46,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

