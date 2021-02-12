State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $42.11 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,439 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.