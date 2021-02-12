State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.58 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 602,258 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

