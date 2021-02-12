State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,171 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

