State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,397 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after acquiring an additional 348,271 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.03 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of -489.16 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.