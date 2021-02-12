State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,074 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

