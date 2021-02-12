State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 35.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.