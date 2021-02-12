State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,047,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,541,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.