State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

