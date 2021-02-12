State of Michigan Retirement System Has $953,000 Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $71.08 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

