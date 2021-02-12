State of Michigan Retirement System Has $340,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

VST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

