Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 82,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

