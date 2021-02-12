Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

