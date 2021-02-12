ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 7,447 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. 10,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

