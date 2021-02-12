ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 38,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

