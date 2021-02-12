ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

