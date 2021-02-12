ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 17,889 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 1.27% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,174,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,988. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.