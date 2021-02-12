SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.67.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 31,075 shares of company stock worth $10,038,125 over the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

