SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

