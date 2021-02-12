SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.36-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.8-87.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.82 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 15,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

