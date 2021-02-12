SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.36-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.8-87.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.82 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 15,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.