Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

