Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 15th (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Sports Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 15th. Sports Ventures Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sports Ventures Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $10.48 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

There is no company description available for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.

