Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.