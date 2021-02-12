Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after acquiring an additional 272,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $169.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.30.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

